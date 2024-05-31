GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kota Factory’ season three locks release date on Netflix

Kota Factory season 3 on Netflix follows students in Kota preparing for IIT exams, navigating adulthood with mentor Jeetu Bhaiya, essayed by Jitendra Kumar

Published - May 31, 2024 02:36 pm IST

PTI
Jitendra Kumar in ‘Kota Factory’.

Jitendra Kumar in ‘Kota Factory’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

The third season of teen drama show Kota Factory will premiere on Netflix on June 20, the streamer announced on Friday.

The series, with Raghav Subbu as the showrunner, is set in Rajasthan's Kota, considered the educational hub. It follows the life of students in the city, and their efforts to get into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 review: One for the repeaters

The new season will trace the students’ chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar, Netflix said in a press release.

"We’ve been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you’ve been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That’s what makes it so special.

"Season three, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery," Subbu said.

ALSO READ:‘All India Rank’ movie review: Varun Grover’s directorial debut is delicate but familiar

According to the official plotline, the new season of the black-and-white series will see the students inch toward adulthood, grappling with fears and aspirations as final exams loom, pondering what the future may hold.

"Meanwhile, fan-favourite Jeetu Bhaiya must come to terms with his own role as a mentor following the tragic cliffhanger from Season two," it read.

The stressful lives of students in Kota | Data

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory also features Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. The new season will also star Tillotama Shome in a pivotal role.

