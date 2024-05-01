ADVERTISEMENT

Korean horror blockbuster ‘Exhuma’ to hit Indian screens

May 01, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Led by top Korean stars such as Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Lee Do-hyun and Yoo Hai-jin, ‘Exhuma’ has emerged as the highest grossing film of the year in Korea

PTI

A still from ‘Exhuma’. | Photo Credit: ColumbiaPicturesPhils/YouTube

Korean mystery horror film Exhuma, which has emerged as a blockbuster in South Korea, is set to release in India on May 3. The film revolves around a wealthy family whose patriarch hires a shaman duo to exhume a mysterious grave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlinale 2024 | Korea’s wildly successful ‘Roundup’ series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

Led by top Korean stars such as Oldboy fame Choi Min-sik, Goblin actor Kim Go-eun, The Glory star Lee Do-hyun and Yoo Hai-jin of Confidential Assignment, Exhuma has emerged as the highest grossing film of the year in Korea.

Impact Films is releasing the movie, directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun, in Indian theatres. Ashwani Sharma, founder of Impact Films, said he is confident the film will "create attendance records" in India.

ALSO READ:‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho to headline Disney+ series ‘Uncle Samsik’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We have released several Korean titles earlier, including Parasite, Broker, etc, and we feel this film has got that emotional core and setting which can appeal to the Indian audiences," Sharma said. Exhuma will be available in 75 screens in major cities and towns in Korean language with English subtitles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US