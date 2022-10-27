‘Kooman’: Trailer of Asif Ali-Jeethu Joseph film out

The film is slated to hit screens on November 4

The Hindu Bureau
October 27, 2022 18:21 IST

A still from ‘Kooman’ | Photo Credit: Magic Frames

The trailer of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming investigative thriller film Kooman, starring Asif Ali, was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The short trailer shows Asif as Giri Shankar, a police officer at Nedumpara Police Station. Giri is known among the locals for his acumen in solving cases, but things seem to take an unexpected turn when the town witnesses a series of targeted petty thefts. The trailer shows the culprits even targeting Giri.

Kooman also stars Renji Panicker, Hannah Reji Koshy, Baburaj, Nandu, Pauly Valsan, Meghanathan, Jayan Cherthala, Ramesh Thilak, George Maryan, and Abhiram Pothuval.

The film has a script written by K R Krishna Kumar. With cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, the film has music composed by Vishnu Shyam and editing by VS Vinayak.

Produced by Listin Stephen and Alwin Antony under the banners of Magic Frames and Ananya Films, the film is set to be release on November 4.

