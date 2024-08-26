GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kondal’ teaser: Antony Varghese’s film promises an intense action drama

Directed by Ajit Mampally, ‘Kondal’ also stars Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty in a prominent role

Updated - August 26, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Antony Varghese in ‘Kondal’.

Antony Varghese in ‘Kondal’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The makers of Kondal have released the film’s teaser. Starring Antony Varghese, the Malayalam film is directed by Ajit Mampally.

Kondal is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters. The production house previously bankrolled RDX, the blockbuster film starring Antony, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav.

The film is set in a coastal village in Kerala and tells the story of Manuel, who leads an aimless life after returning from Gulf. He later gets into a bigger conflict with a group of powerful men. The film also stars Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nandu, Manikanda Rajan and others.

Sam CS has composed the film’s music while Deepak D Menon has done the cinematography. Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonnakkal have written the film’s script.

