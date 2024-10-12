‘Kombuseevi’: First look of Shanmuga Pandian - Sarathkumar’s film with director Ponram out

We had previously reported that Vijayakant’s son Shanmuga Pandian is next teaming up with Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame for a film co-starring Sarathkumar. The film was launched officially on late veteran actor Vijayakant’s birthday anniversary earlier this August.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s now known that the film is titled Kombuseevi and the makers have released its first look via social media. Ponram and Sarathkumar took to X to share the first look. The tweet mentioned that the film will be based on true stories that happened around Usilampatti and Andipatti.

Sarathkumar, who has shared screen space with Vijayakanth in films like Captain Prabhakaran, Pulan Visaranai, Pudhu Padagan and Sandhana Kaatru is said to be playing an important role in Kombuseevi . The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Tharnika and Kalki Raja.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film which will have lyrics by Yugabharathi and Snekan. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Balasubramaniem, art director Saravana Abiraman and editor Dinesh Ponraj. The film will be bankrolled by Star Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Shanmuga Pandian’s comeback film Padai Thalaivan after his last outing Madurai Veeran (2018), is all set to hit theatres in September. Helmed by U Anbu, who has previously made films like Walter (2020) and Rekhla (2022), Padai Thalaivan also starsdirector and actor Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker AC Tirulokchander, Munishkanth, and Rishi Rithvik.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.