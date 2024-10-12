GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kombuseevi’: First look of Shanmuga Pandian - Sarathkumar’s film with director Ponram out

Sarathkumar had earlier shared screen space with Vijayakanth in films like ‘Captain Prabhakaran’, ‘Pulan Visaranai’, ‘Pudhu Padagan’ and ‘Sandhana Kaatru’

Published - October 12, 2024 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Kombuseevi’

First look of ‘Kombuseevi’ | Photo Credit: @ponramVVS/X

We had previously reported that Vijayakant’s son Shanmuga Pandian is next teaming up with Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame for a film co-starring Sarathkumar. The film was launched officially on late veteran actor Vijayakant’s birthday anniversary earlier this August.

I want to become like my dad, says Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian

It’s now known that the film is titled Kombuseevi and the makers have released its first look via social media. Ponram and Sarathkumar took to X to share the first look. The tweet mentioned that the film will be based on true stories that happened around Usilampatti and Andipatti.

Sarathkumar, who has shared screen space with Vijayakanth in films like Captain Prabhakaran, Pulan Visaranai, Pudhu Padagan and Sandhana Kaatru is said to be playing an important role in Kombuseevi . The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Tharnika and Kalki Raja.

Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian to play the lead in ‘Padai Thalaivan’

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film which will have lyrics by Yugabharathi and Snekan. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Balasubramaniem, art director Saravana Abiraman and editor Dinesh Ponraj. The film will be bankrolled by Star Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Shanmuga Pandian’s comeback film Padai Thalaivan after his last outing Madurai Veeran (2018), is all set to hit theatres in September. Helmed by U Anbu, who has previously made films like Walter (2020) and Rekhla (2022), Padai Thalaivan also starsdirector and actor Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker AC Tirulokchander, Munishkanth, and Rishi Rithvik.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.