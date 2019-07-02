It’s raining small-budget sequels in Kollywood

In the last few years Tamil cinema has been seeing a sequel mania of big films or proven hits. The big hero films sequel has now virtually stopped after they became unwieldy and had nothing new to offer content wise. And the recent box-office failures of Singam 3, Viswaroopam 2, Maari 2, Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2 were also a great setback to the franchise factory. All these films tried to cash in on the popularity of the original and lead actor’s charisma but totally lacked fresh and innovative packaging.

Among the big titles, Endhiran’s sequel 2.0 worked to a certain extent though the budget went haywire. And recently, only Kanchana series 1, 2 and 3 have worked big at the box-office. Lawrence is now planning to make Kanchana 4 in 3D for summer of 2021. Vishal is also making Irumbu Thirai 2 with a new director, which will release later this year.

Meanwhile, the trend has reversed and it is raining sequels of small budget films in Tamil. Small budget refers to the ₹4 to ₹7 crore films with actors who are in Tier 3 grading or with newcomers. In the last year, the industry has seen Thamizh Padam 2, Uriyadi 2, Neeya 2 and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

July will see more small budget sequel offerings. This Friday (July 5) will see Vimal’s comedy entertainer Kalavani 2, produced and directed by the original director A Sarkunam 10 years after the release of the original! The highlight of the sequel would be the coming together of Vimal and Oviya (who became a craze after Bigg Boss). There have been legal issues between Sarkunan, its original producer and Vimal over the sequel.

The 2009 release Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu is sort of a landmark movie in Tamil; it was the debut film of director Suseeintharan, hero Vishnu Vishal and a slew of comedians like Parotta Soori and Appu Kutty. The realistic rural comedy about a group of young men dreaming big of winning a local kabbadi tournament got good reviews and was a hit. Now 10 years down the line Suseeintharan has written the sequel to Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu set against the milieu of sports, much like the original. The sequel will have a new protagonist, played by Vikranth, along with Pasupathy in the role of his father. It traces the journey of Vikranth's character after he joins the team and his bonding with his father and is directed by Suseenthiran’s former assistant Selva Sekharan. The film is slated for release in July.

Another sequel that is being planned as a July release is Naadodigal 2. The sequel features the original team of Sasikumar and director Samuthirakani. The director has said in an earlier interview at the time of the launch of the film that it will be quite similar to the original of friends uniting lovers but with a different storyline. The sequel features new people like Anjali, Athulya Thulasi, MS Bhaskar and others. Sources close to production say, on condition of anonymity, “It’s neither a sequel nor a continuation of Naadodigal. They decided to call it Naadodigal 2 because of the popularity of the first part. ”

Sameer Bharat Ram, co-producer of Uriyadi 1, says, “I see the small films coming out with their sequels as part of capitalising on the brand and strong recall value of the original. And in these difficult times, it is much easier to market a known and proven hit than an all-new subject without known faces. However, sometimes the sequels do not live up to audience expectations.”

Uriyadi 2

That clearly indicates that sequels in Tamil are mostly being made to cash in on the popularity of the original. There is also a tremendous recall value associated with a super hit film, whether it is a small or big. A prominent director, who is now planning a sequel to his earlier hit, says, “To be honest, my recent film did not get the good name or the box-office collection of my first film. So, I have decided to do a sequel with another popular actor (since the actor who did the original is not interested) using the title of my first film as brand value under my own production company.”

In Kollywood, where individual producers and directors rule, it is easy to make sequels, though at times legal issues crop up over the titles. In Hollywood, where studios can smell a hit even before release, the sequel deal is worked out long before the release of the original. The trade feels it is lazy filmmaking at its best. None of the small budget hit films part 2 has succeeded. But the sequel factory will continue despite low returns from Tamil Nadu theatricals as there is a lot of money to be made from satellite, digital and Hindi dubbing rights.