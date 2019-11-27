Kollywood actor Bala Singh passes away

Veteran actor Bala Singh passed away earlier today in Chennai. He was 67. According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after showing signs of breathing trouble. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Bala Singh started his career as a theatre artiste. His claim to fame was Nasser’s Avatharam, in which he played the role of a villain. Bala Singh’s performance was unanimously appreciated, after which he received offers from industry stalwarts such as Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Kamal Haasan.

Often stereotyped with negative characters, Bala Singh has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. His most notable performance came in Pudhupettai, where he played a local don called Anbu. Director Selvaraghavan, who worked with the actor in Pudhupettai and NGK, took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family of #BalaSingh . He was a wonderful actor and a dear friend. Immensely saddened by his demise. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. Rest in peace my friend.”

Bala Singh was last seen in Magamuni starring Arya.