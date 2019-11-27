Movies

Kollywood actor Bala Singh passes away

Bala Singh

Bala Singh  

more-in

His most notable performance came in director Selvaraghavan’s ‘Pudhupettai’, where he played a local don called Anbu

Veteran actor Bala Singh passed away earlier today in Chennai. He was 67. According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after showing signs of breathing trouble. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Bala Singh started his career as a theatre artiste. His claim to fame was Nasser’s Avatharam, in which he played the role of a villain. Bala Singh’s performance was unanimously appreciated, after which he received offers from industry stalwarts such as Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Kamal Haasan.

Often stereotyped with negative characters, Bala Singh has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. His most notable performance came in Pudhupettai, where he played a local don called Anbu. Director Selvaraghavan, who worked with the actor in Pudhupettai and NGK, took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family of #BalaSingh . He was a wonderful actor and a dear friend. Immensely saddened by his demise. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. Rest in peace my friend.”

Bala Singh was last seen in Magamuni starring Arya.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
death
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 1:21:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kollywood-actor-bala-singh-passes-away/article30095459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY