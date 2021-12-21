Koffee Shots with Karan: Dhanush would like to play Rajinikanth in Superstar’s biopic

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan on ‘Koffee Shots with Karan’

21 December 2021 17:41 IST

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan appeared on a special episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, ahead of the release of ‘Atrangi Re’

Koffee with Karan is back! Well, not quite. But a version of it, with a special Koffee Shots With Karan episode featuring Atrangi Re stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, and of course, host Karan Johar.

Karan begins the show by praising Dhanush for his National Award-winning performance in Asuran, and then the conversation moves on to the making of Atrangi Re, director Aanand L Rai, and even what Sara feels about the massive age gap between her and her male co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

A quintessential Rapid Fire round followed as well, in which both stars seemed to have a lot of fun, with Dhanush mentioning he would like to play his father-in-law Rajinikanth in the Superstar’s biopic, and also star in that of music legend Ilaiyaraaja’s! He also revealed he would like to remake his 2007 Tamil hit film Polladhavan, directed by Vetrimaaran, in Hindi, if given the chance.

Atrangi Re premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.