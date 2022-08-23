‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ to release on December 23 on Netflix

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Netflix/Twitter

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will start streaming on Netflix on December 23, the streamer has announced. Also written by Johnson, the upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 movie Knives Out.

The streaming platform on Monday night also released the first look of the film, in which Daniel Craig, who reprises the role of detective Benoit Blanc, attends a glamorous dinner party.

In the follow-up film, Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects, played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

"When tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?" Netflix said about the plotline in a press release.

Johnson, who has also produced the film with Ram Bergman, said the title ‘Glass Onion’ pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death. This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest.

"I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass'. There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, 'Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?' The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion'," the director said in a statement.

Knives Out 2 will also receive its European premiere at the 66th edition of the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. The film will premiere in select theatres on a to-be-announced date.