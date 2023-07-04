ADVERTISEMENT

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

July 04, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Los Angeles

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2021

PTI

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington. | Photo Credit: AP

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents to their second child, a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2021.

ALSO READ
Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works with Kit Harington

A representative for Harington and Leslie, both 36, confirmed the news to People magazine, noting that they are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Harington announced their second pregnancy in February on the NBC talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Referring to their two-year-old son, whose name the couple has yet to reveal, the actor had told Fallon that ““he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister”.

Harington and Leslie met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones, the superhit HBO series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

After a brief split, they reconciled and continued to fuel speculation until officially confirming the relationship in April 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US