Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2021

July 04, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington. | Photo Credit: AP

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents to their second child, a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2021.

A representative for Harington and Leslie, both 36, confirmed the news to People magazine, noting that they are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family”.

Harington announced their second pregnancy in February on the NBC talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Referring to their two-year-old son, whose name the couple has yet to reveal, the actor had told Fallon that ““he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister”.

Harington and Leslie met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones, the superhit HBO series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

After a brief split, they reconciled and continued to fuel speculation until officially confirming the relationship in April 2016.

