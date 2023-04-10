ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer: Salman Khan bashes goons, turns saviour for Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

April 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Farhad Samji’s action drama is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’

The Hindu Bureau

Salman Khan in the trailer for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

The trailer for Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil actioner Veeram. The Hindi version stars Salman alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and others.

Bhaijaan (Salman), who is just called Bhaijaan, is a buff do-gooder living with his three younger brothers. He falls for Pooja’s character, who obviously cannot call him that. So she shortens it to ‘jaan’. Later, she introduces Bhaijaan - or, in her case, just ‘jaan’ - to her bhai, or ‘annaya’, played by Venkatesh.

Let the terms of address not confuse you. The plot is simple: Venkatesh has sworn off violence even as his family is threatened and attacked by a rival gang. To protect them, Bhaijaan bends some rules, dusting up goons in secret while providing superfluous explanations like, “This is not violence, but self-defense.”

Like his previous film, Radhe, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan looks aimed at hardcore Salman fans. As the intertitles promise, the film is full of ‘face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-hitting’ action. Some of his looks are tributes to Wanted and Bodyguard. There are seven composers in all, including Salman veterans like Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Khan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu star Ram Charan has a cameo appearance alongside Salman and Venkatesh in the song ‘Yentamma’.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in theatres on April 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US