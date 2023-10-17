HamberMenu
Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with ‘Sach is Life’

‘Sach is Life’, written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant Munshi family based out of the US

October 17, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

PTI
Kriti Kulhari

Kriti Kulhari | Photo Credit: iamkritikulhari/Instagram

Actor Kirti Kulhari is set to make her international feature debut with a slice-of-life film Sach is Life. The movie is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant Munshi family based out of the US. It is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, who has earlier worked on many music videos.

Kulhari calls the shots

Sach is Life narrates the compelling tale of a devoted couple who remain united in their determination to provide their three-year-old-son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life that he deserves, read the official synopsis. Kirti, known for her performance in projects such as Human, Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice, and Pink, said she is thrilled about her first international film.

“The makers are from the US but it's an Indian story. I'm extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I'll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of,” the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

The project is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat, Rahul Bhat and Red Bison Productions located in Princeton, New Jersey. Sach is Life, which will be shot in Kashmir, Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York, will go on floors in April next year.

Kulhari is currently in the US and has been preparing for her role in the film. The actor said she is also scheduled to meet Daisy Munshi, whose character she is set to portray. Sach is Life also features Jim Sarbh, who recently bagged an International Emmy best actor nomination for SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / English cinema / World cinema

