Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday announced her separation from actor-husband Saahil Sehgal after almost five years of marriage.

The actor, best known for featuring in the film "Pink" and the web series "Four More Shots Please!", said the duo has decided to part ways "not on paper, but in life".

"A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody', because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.

"And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but it is what it is," she said in a statement on Instagram.

Kulhari, who tied the knot with the "Basmati Blues" actor in June 2016, said she was in a "good place".

"Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward. Always," she added.

Kulhari was recently seen in the film "The Girl on The Train", which released on Netflix in February.