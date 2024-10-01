Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum team up for true crime film ‘Roofman’

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Channing Tatum in the upcoming true crime film Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Fresh off her critically acclaimed role in A24’s Civil War, Dunst is ready to dive into a gripping story based on the audacious exploits of Jeffrey Manchester, known as the “Rooftop Robber.”

Manchester was a notorious figure who broke into over 60 McDonald’s locations by climbing onto their roofs. Once inside, he would round up the staff and stash them away in freezers while looting the cash registers. Described as eccentric and charming, he managed these heists without resorting to violence, a trait that made his story remarkable and chilling, according to Deadline.

In a twist of fate, Manchester was convicted in 2000 but made a daring escape, evading capture by hiding out in a Toys ‘R Us and a Circuit City store in North Carolina. His slip ultimately led to his recapture and return to prison, according to Deadline.

Dunst will portray a Toys ‘R Us employee grappling with financial struggles while raising her two daughters. Unbeknownst to her, Jeffrey has been observing her from within the store, and their paths cross in a complex bond.

The script is penned by Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn, with production helmed by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker through Limelight, alongside Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor.

