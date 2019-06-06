And, he’s back!

There was nothing that could stop Rakshit Shetty’s climb to fame. The software engineer who stormed into the film industry with his acting and direction skills went on to prove his acting prowess with films such as Godi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Simple Agi Ondu Love Story. He also donned the director’s hat with films like Ulidavaru Khandante. His choice of films have shown that the actor is equally at ease portraying serious characters as well as working in mass entertainers such as Kirik party, which was also produced by him.

The Kirik Party actor has a fan following in the real and virtual world. His life seemed set, yet, fame came with a price. Rakshit could not escape the media frenzy, which followed his breakup with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

And, one day, abruptly the young actor decided to get off every social media platform. Ever since, he has “lived in peace” off the grid. That does not mean, however, the actor was not inundated with offers or work.

He quietly continued shooting for his films Charlie 777, again produced by him, and Avane Srimannarayana, which is said to be a mega film, made on one of the “largest film sets ever created in Kannada filmdom”.

“The film has been shot for 200 days, the over all project has taken more than a year. We took time as we worked on the script. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu,” says the actor.

Ask whether the film schedule is unusually long compared to other films and he replies, “It has taken a little more time compared to other films, which are normally completed in 140 days. Avane... will be a total entertainer and will be a in different league. Every frame is going to be a visual treat. The film will be a balance between entertainment and good content. Just as Kirik Party, it is a well-thought-out story.”

According to Rakshit, multi-lingual films will be the trend as “this is the future of the film world. I think people will start watching films, irrespective of the languages they are made in.”

He also believes that cinema will always have a balance between serious, experimental and mega-budget films. “There will be films that suit certain budgets and moods as not all of them can be made as mass entertainers nor can all films be serious. There has to be a balance. So entertainment will continue and so will experimental films.”

So, what did he do during the one year break from social media, and he responds, “I think everyone misunderstood the reason why I left it in the first place. It had nothing to do with personal reasons. In fact, being online had become an addiction. I could not just stay away and would keep going back to check the tweets and posts. I felt I needed a break from technology. It just so happened that it coincided with the breakup. Now I will be back, but my handles will be taken care of by my team. I will not be online personally.”