ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' gets a release date

September 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Rao returns to direction after 2010’s ‘Dhobi Ghat’ with the film, which is produced by her former husband and superstar Aamir Khan

PTI

A poster of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ | Photo Credit: @AKPPL_Official/Twitter

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies will be released in theatres across the country on January 5, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

Rao returns to direction after 2010's Dhobi Ghat with the film, which is produced by her former husband and superstar Aamir Khan's banner Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions.

ALSO READ
In Passing

The comedy-drama is set to have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. Set in rural India in 2001, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides of get lost from a train, according to the official synopsis.

It features an ensemble cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film is presented by Jio Studios and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US