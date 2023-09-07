HamberMenu
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' gets a release date

Rao returns to direction after 2010’s ‘Dhobi Ghat’ with the film, which is produced by her former husband and superstar Aamir Khan

September 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

A poster of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ | Photo Credit: @AKPPL_Official/Twitter

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies will be released in theatres across the country on January 5, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

Rao returns to direction after 2010's Dhobi Ghat with the film, which is produced by her former husband and superstar Aamir Khan's banner Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions.

ALSO READ
In Passing

The comedy-drama is set to have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. Set in rural India in 2001, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides of get lost from a train, according to the official synopsis.

It features an ensemble cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film is presented by Jio Studios and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

