ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Abbavaram’s action drama ‘KA’ gets a release date

Published - October 14, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep, ‘KA’ is a period film set in the ‘80s

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘KA’ | Photo Credit: @Kiran_Abbavaram/X

The makers of Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming action drama, KA, announced on Monday (October 14, 2024) that the film will release in theatres on October 31 during the festival of Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers unveiled an all-new poster to announce the news.

Kiran Abbavaram’s short cut to fame

Written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep, KA is a period film set in the ‘80s. A previously released teaser showed glimpses of the story of a mysterious postman, played by Kiran.

With music by Sam CS, the upcoming film has cinematography by Daniel Viswas and Satheesh Reddy Masam and editing by Sree Varaprasad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy produces the film under the banner Srichakraas Entertainment. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is also set to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US