Kiran Abbavaram’s action drama ‘KA’ gets a release date

Written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep, ‘KA’ is a period film set in the ‘80s

Published - October 14, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘KA’

Release date announcement poster of ‘KA’ | Photo Credit: @Kiran_Abbavaram/X

The makers of Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming action drama, KA, announced on Monday (October 14, 2024) that the film will release in theatres on October 31 during the festival of Deepavali.

The makers unveiled an all-new poster to announce the news.

Kiran Abbavaram’s short cut to fame

Written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep, KA is a period film set in the ‘80s. A previously released teaser showed glimpses of the story of a mysterious postman, played by Kiran.

With music by Sam CS, the upcoming film has cinematography by Daniel Viswas and Satheesh Reddy Masam and editing by Sree Varaprasad.

Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy produces the film under the banner Srichakraas Entertainment. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is also set to release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

