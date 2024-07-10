Kiran Abbavaram eyes a larger market with period thriller ‘KA’

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram’s new film is a period-action thriller. The actor who returns to the screens after a year, has announced that the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers unveiled a poster with the title initials KA.

The poster shows zodiac sign symbols behind the title in the poster. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy for Srichakraas Entertainments and is being directed by Sujeeth and Sandeep.

The filming of KA has been completed and it is in the post-production phase. The makers are likely to announce the release date soon. The film will have music by Sam CS, cinematography by Daniel Viswas and Satheesh Reddy Masam and art direction by Sudheer Macharla.