Kingsley Ben-Adir to play Barack Obama in James Comey mini-series

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir   | Photo Credit: Christopher Smith

Actor is known for his roles in shows like ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The OA’

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir has been roped in to play Barack Obama in CBS Studios’ upcoming mini-series based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty.

Jeff Daniels was previously confirmed for the role of Comey, the former FBI director, with Brendan Gleeson set to play President Donald Trump, reported Deadline.

The show also features Michael Kelly (acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok) and Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page).

Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series.

The production is set to begin in November.

Comey was dismissed from his FBI position in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to his handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails.

The mini-series will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

Comments
