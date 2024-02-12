‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ trailer: Apes hunt humans as a king eyes world domination

February 12, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

20th Century Studios today unveiled the trailer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fourth instalment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise and the sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Directed by Wes Ball, the film is set to release in theatres on May 10.

The trailer takes us to a world set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which the apes are the dominant species while humans are forced to live in the shadows like primates. We see how a new tyrant ape vyes to emulate the history of the human civilization to rule all of Earth. However, there is hope. “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike,” reads the plot description.

The premise of the franchise is derived from French author Pierre Boulle’s 1963 science fiction novel, which was adapted into a five-part film series plus a remake in 2001. The modern reboot series began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, featuring characters created by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Written by Josh Friedman, Jaffa, Silver and Patrick Aison, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy in the lead.

Joe Hartwick, Jaffa, Silver and Reed produce the film, while Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serve as executive producers.

