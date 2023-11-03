‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ teaser trailer: Proximus rises

November 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

A teaser trailer for Wess Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been unveiled by 20th Century Studios. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apesreboot franchise, the film is sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. It is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, where apes have become the dominant species while humans are reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader, Proximus Caesar, builds his empire with the aid of technology, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and others. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and and Patrick Aison. The premise of the franchise is drived from French author 1963 science fiction novel, which was adapted into a five-part film series plus a remake in 2001. The modern reboot series began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, featuring characters created by Jaffa and Silver.

Kingdom Of the Planet of the Apes is expected to release in theatres in May 24, 2024.