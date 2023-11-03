HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ teaser trailer: Proximus rises

The new installment in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot series centres on the rise of a new tyrannical ape leader, as scattered bands of humans fight for survival

November 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

A still from the trailer for ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

A teaser trailer for Wess Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been unveiled by 20th Century Studios. The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apesreboot franchise, the film is sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. It is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, where apes have become the dominant species while humans are reduced to living in the shadows.

ALSO READ
‘The Fall Guy’ trailer: Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in delirious action comedy

As a new tyrannical ape leader, Proximus Caesar, builds his empire with the aid of technology, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and others. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and and Patrick Aison. The premise of the franchise is drived from French author 1963 science fiction novel, which was adapted into a five-part film series plus a remake in 2001. The modern reboot series began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, featuring characters created by Jaffa and Silver.

ALSO READ
War of the Planet of the Apes: Monkey business done right

Kingdom Of the Planet of the Apes is expected to release in theatres in May 24, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.