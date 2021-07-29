‘King Richard’ trailer: Will Smith stars as Williams sisters’ father in inspirational sports drama

A still from ‘King Richard’

29 July 2021 13:04 IST

The film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising Venus and Serena Williams to be legendary tennis players

The first trailer for the emotional sports drama King Richard is out.

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyaa Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci.

Green directed “King Richard” from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. The producers were Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd served as the executive producers.

King Richard is slated for international theatrical release later in 2021.