‘King of Kotha’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is gangster, footballer and folk hero

August 10, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Dulquer Salmaan goes massy and broad in the recently-launched trailer for King of Kotha. Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, the Malayalam period action film promises a kinetic brew of crime, romance, drugs, politics and football.

In the trailer, Raju, Dulquer’s character, grows up wanting to become a dreaded gangster like his father. Like Henry Hill in Goodfellas, he realises his dream but slips into addiction. Lanky and loose-limbed, Raju is varyingly described as the king of ‘Kotha’ - a fictional, gang-infested town of old - and ‘the people’s hero’. A romantic track brings him close to Tara (Aishwarya Lekshmi). There is a great deal of fighting, face-offing and high-intensity goal-scoring, as Raju follows his redemption path from town square to field.

Dulquer, known for romantic hits like Ustad Hotel and Sita Ramam, appears to relish the shift in image (he previously played a fugitive criminal in 2021’s Kurup). Talking about his new film, the actor said in a statement, “King of Kotha has been an extraordinary journey. The rich characters, intricate story and grand production scale set this film apart. Collaborating with Zee Studios for the first time adds to the excitement. It’s been an exhilarating journey for Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios, and me—a perfect Onam treat for my audience.”

Akshay Kejriwal, Head of Zee Studios South, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring King of Kotha to audiences worldwide, this Onam. The film’s compelling narrative coupled with a massive production scale promises a cinematic experience that will captivate viewers. It’s been an unforgettable journey and we couldn’t have hoped for better partners than Wayfarer Films to bring this vision to life.”

King of Kotha also features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha and Gokul Suresh.

The film will release in theatres on August 24 during Onam.

