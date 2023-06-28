ADVERTISEMENT

‘King of Kotha’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan is intense in this bloody gangster drama

June 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

‘King of Kotha’, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, and will hit the screens in August

The Hindu Bureau

Dulquer Salmaan in ‘King of Kotha’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The teaser of the much-awaited pan-Indian film ‘King of Kotha’ is out. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer is touted to be an action-packed gangster drama. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Malayalam film (to be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada) will hit the screens in August.

In the teaser, Dulquer’s character is hailed as a king who will protect the people of Kotha from the “evil spirit”. The teaser gives a hint of an intense lead character (essayed by Dulquer), who is covered in blood and is seen taking down his rivals in electrifying action sequences. The period film, mounted on a huge scale, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.

King of Kotha boasts of an ensemble cast. Prasanna, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shammi Thilakan and Gokul Suresh are part of the film. Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy, is making his debut with the film. The makers are planning to release the film in August, during the time of Onam.

Jakes Benoy has composed music for King of Kotha while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer. The film is written by Abhilash N Chandran, who previously wrote Joshiy’s hit period action thriller Porinju Mariam Jose. Dulquer was last seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, acrime thriller directed by R Balki.

