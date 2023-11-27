ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian-led comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’ lands at Netflix

November 27, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Though plot details are currently under wraps, Kardashian is set to play the titular ‘Fifth Wheel’ in the female-led ensemble comedy

The Hindu Bureau

Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ during the Winter TCA (Television Critics Association) Press Tour in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 18, 2020 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Streamer Netflix has won the bidding war for upcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel starring Kim Kardashian.

According to a report in Deadline, as many as five major companies, comprising both theatrical distributors and streamers, were engaged in an almost week-long bidding war through and post Thanksgiving. After two of the big players drew out, Netflix made the winning offer that closed the deal. “Kardashian and co-writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito signed with Netflix on the dotted line,” the Deadline report said.

Though plot details are currently under wraps, Kardashian is set to play the titular ‘Fifth Wheel’ in the female-led ensemble comedy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is also attached as a producer and intends to leverage her global fame to promote the film.

Paula Pell is known for her work as a writer on Saturday Night Live. She has also produced and acted in several shows and films.

