Kim Kardashian boards ‘American Horror Story’ season 12

April 11, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Los Angeles

In a first for the long-running FX anthology series, the upcoming season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel ‘Delicate Condition’

PTI

Kim Kardashian | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the 12th season of the acclaimed horror franchise American Horror Story alongside series regular Emma Roberts.

Kardashian shared the announcement Monday on her official Instagram account. The Kardashians star posted a creepy video to the broken theme of Rock-a-Bye Baby.

According to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the new chapter of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created show will be written and showrun by Halley Feiffer.

In a first for the long-running FX anthology series, the upcoming season will be based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August.

The book reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

