Kim Cattrall to play Samantha Jones of ‘Sex and the City’ in ‘And Just Like That...’

June 01, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Kim Cattrall will reprise her famous role of Samantha Jones from ‘Sex and the City’ in a cameo in the season 2 finale of ‘And Just Like That...’

The Hindu Bureau

Kim Cattrall | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kim Cattrall will reprise her famous Sex and the City role of Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That.... The show is HBO Max’s revival and sequel of Sex and the City.

Reports say the actor is playing a cameo, appearing in just one scene. Michael Patrick King is the showrunner of And Just Like That..., which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Mario Cantone.

In the scene, Samantha, who is now in London, has a telephonic conversation with Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw. In the finale of season 1 of And Just Like That..., the two would have made plans to meet each other to reconcile their differences.

Cattrall was recently seen in About My Father with Robert De Niro. The second season of And Just Like That... will premiere on June 22.

