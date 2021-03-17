'Killing Eve' to end with season four, AMC developing spin-off projects

17 March 2021 12:47 IST

Laura Neal of ‘Sex Education’ fame is lead writer for the fourth season, continuing the tradition of a new writer every season

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starrer spy thriller “Killing Eve” will be concluding with its upcoming fourth season.

The announcement was made by AMC Network in a statement posted on its official website on Tuesday.

The network also announced that it is working with Sid Gentle Films for a number of potential spin-off shows.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The spy thriller, based on Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings, pits British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Comer).

“’Killing Eve’ exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks.

“We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe,” he added.

Laura Neal of “Sex Education” fame is lead writer for the fourth season, continuing the tradition of a new writer every season.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge filled the role in season one, followed by Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Oh said “Killing Eve”, which first debuted on BBC America in 2018, has been one of the “greatest experiences” of her professional life.

“I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season,” she added.

Comer, whose performance as Villanelle earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series in 2019, said she will be forever grateful to the show.

“Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember,” she said.

The fourth season will start filming in the UK and across Europe this summer and the eight-episode run will premiere in 2022.