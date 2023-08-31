ADVERTISEMENT

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Maestro’, and more to be screened at 67th BFI London Film Festival

August 31, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The 67th BFI London Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK

The Hindu Bureau

(clockwise from top left) Stills from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘All of Us Strangers’, ‘The Bikeriders’ | Photo Credit: Apple, Netflix, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios

The competition line-up for the upcoming 67th BFI London Film Festival was announced earlier this month, and now, the fest has revealed several galas and special presentations that will be screened during the festival, which is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK.

Several tentpole titles like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, David Fincher’s The Killer, Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro seemed to have found a spot. These films, along with Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, Jeymes Samuel’s The Book Of Clarence, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Todd Haynes’ May December, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Nyad and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things have been added to the list the galas.

Variety reported that Miyazaki Hayao’s The Boy And The Heron, Kim Jee-woon’s Cobweb, Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, Garth Davis’ Foe, Abdou Cisse’s Grime Kids, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping For Beginners, Ladj Ly’s Les Indésirables, Michel Franco’s Memory, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Sofia Coppola’s Priscillaand Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest will get special presentations.

As known earlier, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburnwill open the festival while Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen will call for the curtains. The American Express gala for this year is Anthony Hopkins-starrer One Life, while Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be screened in the Mayor of London gala

Notably, this year’s slate comprises 252 titles across formats from 92 countries and in 79 languages. 99 of these are from female and non-binary filmmakers.

Meanwhile, check out the line-up for the competition here: 67th BFI London Film Festival Competition Line-up

