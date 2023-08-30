‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ scraps limited release plan, to hit screens globally

August 30, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has shrugged off its initial plan of a limited release, and will hit the screens globally late October. Apple Studios announced on Tuesday Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama, starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, will release in theatres on October 20.

The makers had previously announced a limited release on October 6. The dual union strikes have posed a huge challenge for Hollywood. If SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are unable to reach an agreement, then the makers of the film will find it difficult to promote the big-budget crime thriller. The film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

