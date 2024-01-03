‘Killer Soup’ trailer: The plot thickens with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma

January 03, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of their first Hindi original series of 2024 - Killer Soup. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya, Ray), the eight-episode crime comedy series stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. Loosely inspired by a real incident from 2017, it follows a woman who tries to pass off her paramour has her slain spouse.

“Swathi Shetty is an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. One accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup,” read a note from the makers.

Killer Soup also features Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti. The series is created and written by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade and Abhishek Chaubey.

In a statement, Manoj Bajpayee said, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”