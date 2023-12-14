GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Killer Soup’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, gets premiere date

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series follows an aspiring yet talentless home chef who conspires to replace her husband with her lover

December 14, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster for ‘Killer Soup’



Killer Soup, a new crime thriller series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, will premiere on Netflix on January 11, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, the series is set in South India and follows Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who conspires to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. “But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues,” read a note from the makers.

Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal are also featured in the cast of Killer Soup.

“With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness,” director Abhishek Chaubey said in a statement. “It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

Tanya Bami, Director of series, Netflix India, said, “The love and recognition our series have received in 2023 has been overwhelming and encouraging. In 2024 we want to ensure audiences continue to find their best stories on Netflix. Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup is a great way for us to start the new year. It’s a genre audiences love, a crime thriller, like no other.”

