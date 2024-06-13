GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kill’ trailer: Lakshya unleashes his violent avatar in debut film

Also featuring Tanya Maniktala, the action film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga

Published - June 13, 2024 11:42 am IST

ANI
A still from ‘Kill’

A still from ‘Kill’

The trailer for Lakshya-starrer action film Kill has been unveiled. A train-bound thriller, the movie stars Lakshya in a violent avatar in his debut film.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend, played by Tanya Maniktala, on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train.

‘Kill’ teaser: Lakshya Lalwani’s debut film showcases brutal action

Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024. It earned positive reviews for its thrilling action scenes.

Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

