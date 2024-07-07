GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kill’ raises Rs 3.55 crore at box office in two days

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Kill’ is billed as the “most violent film made out of India”

Published - July 07, 2024 01:59 pm IST

PTI
Lakshya in the Hindi movie ‘Kill’.

Lakshya in the Hindi movie ‘Kill’. | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill has earned Rs 3.55 crore within two days of its release, the makers said on Sunday. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the Hindi movie is billed as the "most violent film made out of India".

‘Kill’ movie review: Lakshya rampages in propulsive bloodfest

Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead, Kill released in theatres on Friday. Dharma Productions revealed the film's latest box office figures on its official X page.

According to the makers, Kill collected Rs 1.35 crore nett on its opening day in India and raised another Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday, bringing its total domestic box office earnings to Rs 3.55 crore.

The Hindi-language movie follows the story of Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). But, things go awry when the lovers find themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers.

Kill received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year where it received a favourable response from the audience. It was also adjudged the first runner-up in the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award category.

ALSO READ:English remake of ‘Kill’ in the works with ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski attached to produce

Days before its release, it was announced that American filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce the English-language remake of Kill via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate.

Stahelski, best known for directing Hollywood blockbuster franchise John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, described the movie as "one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies" he had seen recently. Kill also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles.

