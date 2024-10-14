ADVERTISEMENT

Kichcha Sudeep to quit Bigg Boss Kannada after Season 11

Updated - October 14, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since its inaugural season in 2013

The Hindu Bureau

Kichcha Sudeep | Photo Credit: @KicchaSudeep/X

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who has been the face of the Kannada version of Bigg Boss, announced on Sunday night that the ongoing 11th season of the reality show will be his last as the host.

Sharing a promo that shows the TVR rating of the ongoing season, the actor said that it speaks volumes about the love the audiences have shown towards the show and actor.

Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since its inaugural season in 2013. He was also the host of the Bigg Boss Mini Season in 2021 and the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT in 2022.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Voot’s aggressive strategy to grow its base in Karnataka

The announcement has left fans of Sudeep and Bigg Boss Kannada in shock, and it remains unknown if and who will take over the hosting duties for the upcoming seasons.

Last seen in Vikrant Rona and Kabzaa, Sudeep is currently awaiting the release of Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeya. The actor’s line-up also features Billa Ranga Baasha, directed by Anup Bhandari; an untitled film with Kabzaa director R Chandru; Kichcha47 directed by Cheran; and his own directorial, produced by KRG Studios.

