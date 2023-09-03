‘Kichcha 47’: Sudeep’s next to be directed by Cheran

September 03, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film, tentatively called Kichcha 47, is set to be directed by popular filmmaker Cheran. The announcement was made on Saturday, on Sudeep’s 52nd birthday, by Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner bankrolling the project.

The announcement poster features an unidentified man, possibly Sudeep, with his hands and clothes covered in blood. Details regarding the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment.

Notably, it was announced on Saturday that Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, will don the director’s hat again after 10 years for a film titled KK, set to be bankrolled by KRG Studios. KK, Sudeep’s seventh directorial venture, will also feature him in the lead.

He is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, and an untitled pan-Indian project with Kabzaa director R Chandru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kichcha 47 marks Cheran’s return to filmmaking after four years. He last made Thirumanam in 2019, which featured the director himself alongside Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh and Sukanya among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.