‘Kichcha 47’: Sudeep’s next to be directed by Cheran

September 03, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner producing ‘Kichcha 47’, announced the project on Saturday on Sudeep’s 52nd birthday

The Hindu Bureau

Cheran and Kichcha Sudeep; announcement poster of ‘Kichcha 47’ | Photo Credit: @directorcheran/X

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film, tentatively called Kichcha 47, is set to be directed by popular filmmaker Cheran. The announcement was made on Saturday, on Sudeep’s 52nd birthday, by Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner bankrolling the project.

The announcement poster features an unidentified man, possibly Sudeep, with his hands and clothes covered in blood. Details regarding the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment.

Notably, it was announced on Saturday that Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, will don the director’s hat again after 10 years for a film titled KK, set to be bankrolled by KRG Studios. KK, Sudeep’s seventh directorial venture, will also feature him in the lead.

He is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, and an untitled pan-Indian project with Kabzaa director R Chandru.

Meanwhile, Kichcha 47 marks Cheran’s return to filmmaking after four years. He last made Thirumanam in 2019, which featured the director himself alongside Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh and Sukanya among others.

