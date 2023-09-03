HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kichcha 47’: Sudeep’s next to be directed by Cheran

Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner producing ‘Kichcha 47’, announced the project on Saturday on Sudeep’s 52nd birthday

September 03, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cheran and Kichcha Sudeep; announcement poster of ‘Kichcha 47’

Cheran and Kichcha Sudeep; announcement poster of ‘Kichcha 47’ | Photo Credit: @directorcheran/X

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film, tentatively called Kichcha 47, is set to be directed by popular filmmaker Cheran. The announcement was made on Saturday, on Sudeep’s 52nd birthday, by Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner bankrolling the project.

The announcement poster features an unidentified man, possibly Sudeep, with his hands and clothes covered in blood. Details regarding the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ
‘Kichcha 46’ teaser: A demonic Kichcha Sudeep in a violence-heavy actioner
ALSO READ
There is a certain uncertainty in everything, says Kannada actor Sudeep

Notably, it was announced on Saturday that Sudeep, who was last seen in the action-thriller Vikrant Rona, will don the director’s hat again after 10 years for a film titled KK, set to be bankrolled by KRG Studios. KK, Sudeep’s seventh directorial venture, will also feature him in the lead.

He is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, and an untitled pan-Indian project with Kabzaa director R Chandru.

Meanwhile, Kichcha 47 marks Cheran’s return to filmmaking after four years. He last made Thirumanam in 2019, which featured the director himself alongside Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh and Sukanya among others.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.