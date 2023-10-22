HamberMenu
‘Kichcha 47’: Srinidhi Shetty on board Sudeep’s next with Cheran

‘Kichcha 47’ is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films

October 22, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Announcement poster of Srinidhi Shetty joining ‘Kichcha 47’; Director Cheran with Kichcha Sudeep

Announcement poster of Srinidhi Shetty joining ‘Kichcha 47’; Director Cheran with Kichcha Sudeep | Photo Credit: @directorcheran/X

We had earlier reported that actor Kichcha Sudeep’s next, tentatively called Kichcha 47, is set to be directed by popular filmmaker Cheran. On Saturday, the film’s production banner Sathya Jyothi Films announced that KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty has joined the film to play the female lead.

The makers announced this on Srinidhi’s 31st birthday yesterday.

Kichcha 47 was announced last month and the announcement poster featured an unidentified man, possibly Sudeep, with his hands and clothes covered in blood. Details regarding Srinidhi’s role in the film remain unknown at the moment.

Srinidhi, who rose to fame after starring in Yash-Prashanth Neel’s KGF films, made her debut in Tamil with Vikram’s Cobra. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu debut, Telusu Kada.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is all set to don the director’s hat again after 10 years for a film titled KK, set to be bankrolled by KRG Studios. He is currently shooting for Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Max, a pan-Indian project helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, and an untitled pan-Indian project with Kabzaa director R Chandru.

Kichcha 47 marks Cheran’s return to filmmaking after four years. He last made Thirumanam in 2019, which featured the director himself alongside Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh and Sukanya among others.

