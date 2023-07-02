‘Kichcha 46’ teaser: A demonic Kichcha Sudeep in a violence-heavy actioner

July 02, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s much-anticipated film, tentatively called Kichcha 46, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. The film is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The two-minute teaser, with the tagline ‘Demon War Begins’, begins with a voiceover that narrates, “a small incident that happened in a big story.” We see a mangled bus riding in the night with just the driver and a mysterious man on the back. The man can be seen pulling bullets out of the wounds on his body and putting them in his Whiskey, and we are soon shown the aftermath of the carnage that he had unleashed inside the bus.

When the driver gets called in by his boss wondering why despite sending so many men they couldn’t finish him off, the man (who we now realise is Sudeep) takes out his shotgun and shoots the driver. The bus halts, Sudeep comes out breaking open the windshield and sends a flare to signal his troops. As the red flare goes up, we see where his victims are. The short teaser promises a rage-fuelled, violence-heavy film on cards and has certainly matched the big expectations from the film.

Details regarding the film’s title and rest of the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Kichcha 46 has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film is produced under Thanu’s V Creations banner. The film will release in Kannada and Tamil.

Sudeep was last seen in Upendra’s Kabzaa, the sequel of which is currently in production.

