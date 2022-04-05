Kiccha Sudeep releases the teaser of ‘In’

Kicchha Sudeep recently launched the teaser of the Kannada film IN . The launch was held at the actor’s residence and Badiger Devendra, who has written and directed the film, is thrilled. “It is an honour to have the Abhinaya Chakravarthy (As Sudeep is also known) release the teaser. He has been supportive of our film and is known to encourage new talent.”

In is Badiger’s second film, his first being a woman-centric Rudri Devendra. “This film revolves around a woman who is locked in her house. “This lockdown story is a one-actor film, featuring Paavana Gowda. It was shot in my house with a bare minimum crew.”

Paavana says, “The real challenge was to ensure the transformation that the character goes through. Since my character is all that people will see on screen, I had to put in that much more work to play this character.”

In is produced under the Ideaworks Motion Pictures banner by Prashanth Ayyagari and has music by Bharath Naik.

Badiger aims to release the film in May.