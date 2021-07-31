Movies

Kiara Advani to romance Ram Charan in Shankar’s film

Kiara Advani and Shankar   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara Advani will team up again with Ram Charan for director Shankar’s next film to be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

The announcement from the team of Ram Charan’s 15th film coincided with Kiara Advani’s birthday, July 31. “It’s definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited and nervous to work with renowned names of our film fraternity in this project. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen,” states Kiara.

The pan-Indian film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.


