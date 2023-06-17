Kiara Advani joins Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

June 17, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Actor Kiara Advani is likely to share screen space with actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2. The film is part of Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe. It is said to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A source close to the development revealed, "Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It's the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that."

The source continued, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr & now Kiara Advani! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2. Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi presents her in War 2. All the heroines of the Spy Universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with War 2.”

However, an official confirmation regarding Kiara’s role is awaited.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the RRR star. ”I am very excited,” exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about War 2 with Jr NTR.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The high-octane action drama was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.

