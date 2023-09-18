HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Khufiya’ trailer: Ali Fazal and Tabu play a perilous game of hide-and-seek

Set to premiere on Netflix, Vishal Bhardwaj’s atmospheric spy thriller is adapted from the 2012 novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan

September 18, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ali Fazal, Tabu in the trailer for ‘Khufiya’

Ali Fazal, Tabu in the trailer for ‘Khufiya’

Netflix India on Monday debuted the trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. The film, starring Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, is a moody espionage thriller based on real events.

ALSO READ
From retired spook, a novel challenge to R&amp;AW’s secrecy

Khufiya is adapted from the 2012 novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, the former chief of the counter-espionage unit of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India’s external intelligence agency.

The book presents a fictionalized account of the case of Rabinder Singh, a former R&AW spy suspected of being a CIA mole. In 2004, Singh escaped from Delhi despite being closely surveilled by his superiors.

The trailer opens at the R&AW headquarters in New Delhi in 2004. “We have a mole in the agency,” says a voiceover as we track the movements of Ravi Mohan (Ali Fazal), suspected of betraying his nation by purloin top-secret documents for a foreign power. Ravi is being closely watched by a team of counter-espionage spies, led by Krishna Mehra (Tabu). His wife (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) and young son are under constant surveillance too, even as Ravi maintains his innocence. “I am a bloody patriot,” he avows aggressively.

ALSO READ
Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller 'Charlie Chopra' motion poster out now

The world of Khufiya unfolds in a shroud of intrigue, betrayals and close shaves. The latter half of the trailer centres on Ravi’s eventual and daring escape out of the country. It also introduces a mysterious character played by Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon. We also meet Ashish Vidyarthi representing the R&AW top brass.

“I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya,” Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement. “This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors - Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding.”

Khufiya will premiere on Netflix on October 5.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.