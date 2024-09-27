‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ to re-release in theatres after 18 years

Dibakar Banerjee’s cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla will re-release in theatres on October 18, 2024. The story of a middle-class Delhi family who lose their plot of land, and then scheme to reclaim it from a thuggish builder, the beloved film was penned by Jaideep Sahni. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma and others featured in the cast.

Regard as a modern classic, Khosla Ka Ghosla first released in Indian theatres in India in 2006 after struggling to find backers. The film was awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was Banerjee’s debut feature.

Commenting on the re-release, Anupam Kher said in a statement, “It is such a great feeling to know KKG is releasing again. It has achieved the status of a cult film. Wherever I go, people talk about Khosla ka Ghosla, and its lines are used as memes.”

The film’s original producer, Savitaraj Hiremath, of Tandav Film Production, recollected her struggle to release it in the mid-2000s.

“The re-release is joyful and nostalgic for me as I remember how I began with such confidence and to my dismay realized how difficult it was to release the film,” Hiremath said. “No distributor was willing to pick the film but to our delight when it finally released, it became a cult film, and became a super hit overnight..!! It was the best work by Jaideep Sahni and Dibakar Banerjee that has stood the test of time, and its dialogues and scenes have exploded on the internet.”

It was reported last year that Khosla Ka Ghosla will be remade in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi languages.