‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trailer: Of friendship and social media

Co-written by Zoya Akhtar, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ chronicles the lives of three twenty-somethings as they navigate the digital world and support one another in search for their authentic selves

December 11, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’



Three best friends struggle to #KeepItReal in the influencer age in the trailer for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, the coming-of-age drama stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The film is directed by first-timer Arjun Varain Singh and co-written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It’s produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in search for their authentic selves

In a joint statement, the lead actors said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It’s a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it.

The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We cannot wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labor of love.”

