‘Khel Khel Mein’ trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer promises a comedy drama with plenty of surprises

‘Khel Khel Mein’, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, is directed by Mudassar Aziz

Published - August 02, 2024 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ trailer.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ trailer. | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The makers of Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, have released the film’s trailer. The Hindi film is directed Mudassar Aziz.

Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen on Independence Day

In the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan get together for a dinner party. The seven friends decide to play a game inside a room. They decide to surrender their phones and then begins a rollercoaster ride of lies and secrets.

The film is billed as a fun-filled family drama. Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu had previously worked in Baby and Naam Shabana. Akshay had worked with Vaani Kapoor in Rustom.

ALSO READ:Sudha Kongara interview on ‘Sarfira’: Akshay Kumar has not lost touch with his roots

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Wakaoo Films will present ’Khel Khel Mein’. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai are producing the film under the banners A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film respectively. The film releases on August 15, 2024.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

